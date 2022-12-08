Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
