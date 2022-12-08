Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.37

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $237.37 and last traded at $237.37, with a volume of 1480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

