Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.11. 455,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,745,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

