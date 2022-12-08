AltaGas Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.
In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
