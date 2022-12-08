Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 25.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altice USA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altice USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

