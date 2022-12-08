Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 7,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

