Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €66.50 ($70.00) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. 343,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

