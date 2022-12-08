American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.