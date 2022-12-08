American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 10.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares were up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 400,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 436,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$547.79 million and a P/E ratio of -20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.41.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

