American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.56

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 127.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $211.11 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 426.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.