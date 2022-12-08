Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $68.84 million and $1.59 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00008827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

