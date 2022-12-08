Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $18.53

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.24. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 128.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 870.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

