Analyzing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million 1.02 $31.56 million $0.73 11.68 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.84 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.28

Analyst Ratings

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and Super League Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.17%. Super League Gaming has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 772.30%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 7.64% 43.85% 10.30% Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Super League Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.