Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

About Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

