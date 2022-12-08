Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

APO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 5,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

