Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 137.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 977.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 404,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

