Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
AGTC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
