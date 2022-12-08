AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,432,190 shares of company stock worth $32,214,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in AppLovin by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

