Arcblock Reaches Market Cap of $11.25 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $1.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

