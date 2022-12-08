Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,194,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.