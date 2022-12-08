Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.87 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $74.87 million and $1.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078376 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00057369 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009859 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024909 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005098 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
