Ark Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and $7.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005111 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 143,000,930 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

