Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 5,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.