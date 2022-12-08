Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.00. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARTW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

