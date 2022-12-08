Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.13

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as high as $15.26. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 51,538 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

