Augur (REP) Price Tops $5.44 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00031596 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
