Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

