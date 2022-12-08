Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Technology by 57.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 434,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

