Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.62 and last traded at $120.98. Approximately 52,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,582,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

