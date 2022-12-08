Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.50 ($5.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 855,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

