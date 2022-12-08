Bank of America Lowers Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AOMR opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.83%.

In other news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,138.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 211,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

