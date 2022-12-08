Barclays Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $81.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.78 on Monday. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

