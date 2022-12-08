BarnBridge (BOND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00022966 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,921,423 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

