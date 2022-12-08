BarnBridge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.43 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $3.94 or 0.00022886 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

