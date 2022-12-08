Basic Attention Token Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $329.70 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,773,355 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

