Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

