Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 3.5%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 88,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Bearing Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Bearing Lithium

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Further Reading

