Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.19) to GBX 2,660 ($32.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bellway Price Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Bellway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.