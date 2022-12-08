Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.19) to GBX 2,660 ($32.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bellway Price Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Bellway has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

