BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $52.29 on Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $52.29 or 0.00303544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $145.59 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002039 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,186,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,784,124 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
