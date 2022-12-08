BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $115.67 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $115.67 million and $54.85 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $17,119.09 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010712 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

