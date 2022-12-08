Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.30 or 0.00085029 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $250.54 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00260661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

