Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $256.43 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $256.43 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.64 or 0.00084930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00262446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

