Bitcoin Latinum One Day Volume Reaches $983.34 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $983.34 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

