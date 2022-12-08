Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.20 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $9.61 or 0.00056770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $154.20 million and approximately $231,054.49 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00657169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00258973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.78661801 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $56,575.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

