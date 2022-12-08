BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $90,359.18 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010625 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00241238 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.20088478 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

