BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008061 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,854 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

