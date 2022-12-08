BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 580,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.62.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.