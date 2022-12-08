BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.