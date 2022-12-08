BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
BGR stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
