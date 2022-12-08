Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 1,912,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

