BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 174,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,882. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.