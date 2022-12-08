BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 174,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,882. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.